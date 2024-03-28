Preparations begin for prescribed fires in Pike – San Isabel National Forests and Cimarron & Comanche National Grasslands

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pike - San Isabel National Forests and Cimarron & Comanche National Grasslands is preparing for prescribed fire beginning in April. The fire is expected to burn through the summer of 2024.

Prescribed fire will take place at the following locations:

South Park Ranger District The Obrien Prescribed Project will take place two miles west of Lake George in Park County. The Road Gulch Prescribed Project will take place two miles east of Eleven Mile Reservoir in Park County.

Pikes Peak Ranger District The Rainbow Prescribed Project will take place approximately one-and-a-half miles east of Woodland Park, on the east side of Rampart Range Road and adjacent to Rampart Reservoir in El Paso County.



Prescribed fire is an effective land management tool used to reduce the accumulation of hazardous fuels and to lessen the impacts of future wildfires.

These projects are a continuation of the hazardous fuels management projects the PSICC has implemented to improve forest health, minimize the risk to firefighters and improve public safety.

Ignitions will occur only when weather and fuel conditions meet prescriptive parameters and when smoke impacts can be managed within requirements established by the United States Department of Agriculture. Ignition and burning operations may continue for several days. Fire personnel will monitor the prescribed fires until the fires are completely out.

Once the prescribed fire begins, smoke may be present for several days or weeks in the general project area. Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information, please go to https://cdphe.colorado.gov/wood-smoke-and-your-health.