Makers of ‘Food, Inc’ sequel, launch impact campaign around pressing issues

The Oscar-nominated documentary “Food, Inc” helped change the way many consumers think about the systems behind the things we eat. But in the 16 years since it came out, new problems have arisen and old problems got worse, magnified in part by shortages during the pandemic. They’re given a spotlight in a sequel, “Food, Inc 2,” arriving in theaters and on digital in April. But the filmmakers are going one step further, too: The activist media company Participant, and producers River Road and Magnolia Pictures, are launching a multi-faceted campaign to raise awareness about workers rights, corporate consolidation and ultra-processed foods.

