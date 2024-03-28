Fire burning on Fort Carson, Colorado Springs providing mutual aid

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding as mutual aid to a fire on Fort Carson.

CSFD says that is it not in Colorado Springs City limits at this time.

Highway 115 is closed north and southbound between Pine Oaks Road and Cheyenne Meadows Road.

Fire fighters with the Fort Carson Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department are currently fighting a fire that began around 1 p.m. today behind Patriot Elementary School. Approximately 10 acres have been impacted at this time. Patriot Elementary School has been evacuated, but there are no students in session due to spring break. Sam Houston Loop within Dakota Ridge housing area is under pre-evacuation procedures as a precaution. Cheyenne Mountain Child Development Center and Patriot School Age Services are being evacuated to the youth center. Gate 1 is closed to inbound traffic. Outbound is open to emergency vehicles only. Fort Carson Spokesperson

Cimarron Hills Fire Department, Security Fire Department, Fountain Fire Department, Monument Fire Department, Fountain Fire Department, and Stratmoor Hills Fire Department are all providing mutual aid.

This is a developing story.