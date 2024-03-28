Body recovered from lake east of Pueblo County where officials were searching for missing teen

CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Crowley County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) was searching for a missing 17-year-old at Lake Henry. This lake is east of Ordway, outside of Pueblo County.

CCSO says that the male was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, and no shoes on the northeast side of Lake Henry. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says that they sent a dog to the search Wednesday night but are not currently assisting with the search.

CCSO confirms that they recovered a body from the lake that they believe is the 17-year-old but, they are waiting for the coroner to arrive on scene.

This is a developing story.