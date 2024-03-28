5 things to know for March 28: Bridge collapse, Gaza, Immigration, Disney, Crypto



CNN

By Andrew Torgan, CNN

(CNN) — Scientists say changes in the human diet over the last century have led to the prevalence of cavities today. A new study compared ancient teeth to modern samples and found a particular cavity-causing bacteria has become widespread due to the popularization of sugar and cereal grains.

1. Bridge collapse

The bodies of two of the six construction workers who died after a cargo ship hit a pillar of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge have been recovered. Search efforts have been paused for the four other workers, who are presumed dead. An assessment of the incident found that the ship’s crew first signaled trouble with the vessel when a pilot radioed for help from tugboats at about 1:26 a.m. ET Tuesday — just about three minutes before the ship hit a bridge column, the National Transportation Safety Board said, citing data from a voyage recorder. The investigation into the collision could take up to two years, according to NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy. In the meantime, the flow of ships in and out of Baltimore has been halted indefinitely.

2. Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told members of the US Congress that “victory” in Gaza is “a few weeks away” as Israel pushes forward with its planned offensive in the region. Netanyahu added that Israel “had no choice” but to move into Rafah — where more than one million people are sheltering — because the country’s “very existence is on the line.” Disagreements over the impending invasion of Rafah have driven relations between Netanyahu and President Joe Biden to a low point. Meanwhile, a UN expert in the Palestinian territories says there are “reasonable grounds” to believe Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. Israel said it “utterly rejects” the report, which it said “brings shame” to the UN Human Rights Council.

3. Immigration

A controversial Texas law that allows state officials to arrest and detain migrants they suspect of entering the country illegally will remain blocked while legal challenges to it play out. In a 2-1 vote, a federal appeals court said the law, known as SB 4, will continue to be blocked while the court considers the larger question of whether it violates the US Constitution. The law has raised concerns among immigration advocates of increased racial profiling as well as detentions and attempted deportations by state authorities in Texas, where Latinos represent 40% of the population. SB 4 has been in limbo after the Supreme Court last week allowed it to go into effect for a short period, only for the appeals court panel to put it back on hold hours later.

4. Disney

A lengthy battle between Disney and Florida is set to end after the two parties agreed to a settlement. The spat between the theme park and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis began in March 2022, after Disney’s then-CEO Bob Chapek spoke out against a bill restricting certain LGBTQ topics in the classroom. Chapek called the bill a “challenge to basic human rights.” Shortly after, DeSantis asked Florida’s legislature to terminate the longstanding special tax privileges granted to Disney in Central Florida and appointed a new board of hand-picked supervisors to oversee the district. A trial was set to begin in June but both parties agreed to resolve their differences outside of the courtroom in a way that would not require either to admit any fault or liability.

5. Crypto

Sam Bankman-Fried, once known as a cryptocurrency whiz kid, is set to be sentenced today for his role in the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX. Federal prosecutors are calling for him to be sentenced to up to 50 years in prison for stealing billions of dollars from customers and defrauding investors in his now-bankrupt crypto exchange. Bankman-Fried was convicted in November of stealing more than $8 billion and engaging his employees in a yearslong coverup, in what prosecutors have called one of the largest financial frauds in history. Under federal sentencing guidelines, he could face a maximum sentence of 110 years.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Controversial ‘Titanic’ prop sells at auction

One of the most iconic and hotly-debated props in cinematic history — the floating wood panel from James Cameron’s 1997 movie “Titanic” — recently sold at auction for more than $700,000.

Tiger sharks wearing cameras reveal world’s largest seagrass ecosystem

Scientists fixed tags equipped with cameras onto tiger sharks so that they could view the ocean floor from a new perspective. See the footage here.

The way NFL games start is drastically changing

NFL kickoffs will look dramatically different next season after NFL owners approved new rules that are set to change the way special teams are played.

Prosecutors seek 2.5-year jail term for Spanish soccer boss Rubiales over unwanted World Cup kiss

Disgraced soccer chief Luis Rubiales may face jail time for his unwanted kiss on star forward Jennifer Hermoso after Spain’s World Cup victory.

Living with no visual memories: ‘I can’t relive any experience I see’

Meet two women with unusual ways of experiencing the world: One cannot visualize people or events, while the other may imagine too much.

IN MEMORIAM

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, the first Jewish vice-presidential nominee of a major party, died Wednesday in New York due to complications from a fall. He was 82. The Democrat-turned-Independent was chosen by presidential nominee Al Gore in 2000 as his running mate. The disputed election was eventually decided by the Supreme Court in favor of then-Texas Gov. George W. Bush.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$1.50

That’s the price of Costco’s hot dog-soda combo — exactly what it cost in 1985. While inflation has driven up prices for American consumers, Costco has held the line on this deal as a strategic decision. Similar to the retailer’s $4.99 rotisserie chicken, the hot dog combo is known as a loss-leader: Costco is willing to lose money selling the hot dogs at that price so long as it helps the company draw in and retain customers.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Leaders from governments, civil society and the private sector have a moral, ethical and societal duty to make sure that artificial intelligence is adopted and advanced in a way that protects the public from potential harm, while ensuring everyone is able to enjoy its full benefit.”

— Vice President Kamala Harris, announcing new requirements today for US agencies intended to prevent AI from being used in discriminatory ways. For example, one of the policies will allow travelers to refuse recognition scans at airport security screenings without fear it could jeopardize their travel plans.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

It’s spring allergy season

More than 1 in 4 adults have seasonal allergies, according to the CDC, and many will get a case of the sniffles around this time of the year. Learn why allergy season is starting earlier and lasting longer.

