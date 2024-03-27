Skip to Content
Man accused of deadly shooting on the UCCS campus will be in court today facing new charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The suspect accused of shooting and killing two people in a University of Colorado in Colorado Springs dorm room will be back in court today, March 27, as he faces additional charges stemming from an alleged assault of a deputy while in jail.

According to official documents, Nicholas Jordan will present himself at the El Paso County Court House at 3 p.m. This comes after being accused of punching a deputy several times while in jail. He claims that he punched the deputy because the deputy wouldn't give him cleaning supplies or call a cleaning crew for what Jordan claims was fecal matter on the floor of the cell from his cellmate.

Jordan is currently in custody following a deadly shooting that happened on Feb. 16 where he allegedly shot and killed his roommate, Samual Knopp, and Celie Rain Montgomery who was in Knopp's dorm room at UCCS.

