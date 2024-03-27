Homeowner cited by code enforcement after spray painting house, breaking windows

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- You might have seen it on social media or you might have driven by it.

A Colorado Springs house covered in paint with windows broken and destroyed. City code enforcement tells KRDO13 they have issued a citation to the homeowner and given her a deadline to get it cleaned up.

Multiple people slow down on this street to take pictures of this home when they drive by and it's a pretty eye-catching sight.

We reached out to city code enforcement to ask about the house. They say they were notified about the state of the house in mid-March after receiving multiple phone calls about the property.

Code enforcement cited the property owner yesterday which kicked off a countdown for her to get the home cleaned up. They cited her for trash, sanitation, waste, debris, and broken-out windows. But code enforcement says they are not able to cite her for the graffiti.

According to the city code, the definition of graffiti is "without the authority or consent of the property owner." So, because the property owner painted her own home the hands of city code enforcement are tied.

KRDO13 spoke with the property owner. She says she was going through a tough time and that's why she painted and broke things in her home. She says she is cleaning up the property now and working to paint something different on the building.

According to code enforcement, the homeowner has until April 6 to clean up the glass and debris. But, there is no way to enforce that the paint is removed from the home.