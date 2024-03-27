‘Everybody’s best friend’: Police, family of Delray Beach man search for hit and run driver who killed him

By Ari Hait

BOCA RATON, Florida (WPBF) — Shawn Matthews’ friends and family describe him as the most selfless person you will ever meet.

“If you met Shawn, you were a friend of Shawn’s,” said Milton Brannon, Shawn’s best friend. “It was very easy to get into his circle of friends and impossible to get out. Once you met Shawn, you loved Shawn.”

“The best thing about Shawn was his heart,” said Kevin Matthews, Shawn’s identical twin brother. “Just naively and optimistic of everybody.”

Kevin and Shawn both lived in Delray Beach and loved to do anything together.

“From working to thinking, the whole nine,” Kevin said. “We almost didn’t speak, because we didn’t need to.”

Early Thursday morning, Kevin got a phone call from the Boca Raton police.

Shawn’s body had been found in the road along Spanish River Boulevard near the intersection with Dixie Highway.

Investigators said he was hit by a white Ford Explorer.

The driver sped away.

“I still haven’t woken up from that moment,” Kevin said. “I don’t know if I ever will.”

Kevin said the only thing keeping him upright is the large friend group he and Shawn created over the years.

That and a need to know what happened to his brother and to find who’s responsible for killing him.

“Me and the rest of the family, we’re not even angry. Forgiveness may be part of this,” Kevin said. “We just don’t know what happened to him. And I guess any answer helps.”

Shawn’s friends created a GoFundMe account to not only pay for a memorial but also to create a reward for someone who helps find the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator at 561-620-6227.

