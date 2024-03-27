Caitlin Clark reportedly offered $5 million from Ice Cube to join Big3 professional basketball league

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — It appears Caitlin Clark isn’t just getting interest from the WNBA.

Clark, the Iowa Hawkeyes superstar projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft on April 15, has received an offer to join the Big3, a 3-on-3 professional basketball league founded by Ice Cube that has employed several former NBA players.

The Big3 didn’t provide CNN financial terms. However, Ice Cube – a legendary Generation X rapper, hip hop icon and actor – posted a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, that included a story from TMZ, which reports the offer to Clark is $5 million.

“We intended the offer to remain private while Caitlin Clark plays for the championship,” Ice Cube said in a statement provided to CNN.

“But I won’t deny what’s now already out there: BIG3 made a historic offer to Caitlin Clark. Why wouldn’t we? Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3.

“The skeptics laughed when we made Nancy Lieberman the first female coach of a men’s pro team, and she won the championship in her first year. Then Lisa Leslie won it all in year two. With our offer, Caitlin Clark can make history and break down even more barriers for women athletes.”

The Big3 told CNN the offer is for up to 10 games: eight regular-season games and two playoff games should the team Clark potentially plays for qualifies. Clark also would be given clearance to play in the WNBA.

CNN has reached out to Clark’s representation for comment and has sought clarification from the WNBA on whether Clark would be able to participate in both leagues.

The WNBA regular season begins in May, and the playoffs start in late September. The Big3 season runs from mid-June until mid-August.

Meanwhile, while Clark finishes collegiate play at Iowa, her games continue to draw large amounts of television viewers.

ESPN announced Wednesday that Iowa’s second-round 64-54 NCAA tournament win against West Virginia on Monday drew 4.9 million viewers, peaking at 6.4 million viewers. According to ESPN, that is the most-viewed early-round game on record.

