Apache helicopter crashes during training on Fort Carson

AH-64 Apache helicopter
AH-64 Apache helicopter
today at 8:55 PM
Published 8:50 PM

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) - Wednesday evening, an AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed on Fort Carson.

Fort Carson officials said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. while conducting routine training.

According to the Mountain Post, the helicopter was from the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division. Two patients sustained minor injuries and were transported to Evans Army Community Hospital, Fort Carson said.

No further information is available at this time.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

