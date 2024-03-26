What we know about the Baltimore bridge collapse

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities are piecing together what led to the bridge collapse in Baltimore. But so far, we know that Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said a large cargo ship lost power and issued a mayday call moments before it struck the bridge early Tuesday, though it was still moving toward the span at a rapid speed. The Francis Scott Key Bridge broke apart and tumbled into the Patapsco River. Two people were rescued, but officials say they haven’t been able to account for six others. Ship traffic has been suspended at the Port of Baltimore, which handles tens of billions of dollars in cargo each year.

