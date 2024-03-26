Airstrikes in Syria kill an Iranian adviser and a member of a World Health Organization team

BEIRUT (AP) — A series of airstrikes on eastern Syria have killed more than a dozen people, including an Iranian military adviser and a team member working for the World Health Organization. It’s not immediately clear who was behind the Tuesday airstrikes in Syria’s eastern province of Deir el-Zour that borders Iraq. Iran’s state news agency said a Revolutionary Guard member was killed. The World Health Organization said one of its team members, an engineer, was killed in one of the strikes that hit his building. There was no claim of responsibility. Israel frequently launches strikes on Iran-linked targets in Syria but rarely acknowledges them.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.