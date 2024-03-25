National Medal of Honor Day celebration on Pueblo’s Riverwalk today

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Center for American Values is hosting a National Medal Honor Day celebration out in Pueblo today, March 25. It's holding an event meant to honor veterans volunteers and students.

It's happening at the Center for American Values building on the Riverwalk on South Main Street starting at 10 a.m. this morning until noon. Two congressional Medal of Honor recipients Drew Drix and Ron Ray, will provide insight on combat. They will also talk more about the sacrifices of those they served alongside and those who came before.

Pueblo historian Doug Sterner and U.S. Army CW2 Allen Hankins, the author of "Little Blue Ribbon" will also give a message to those who attend.

