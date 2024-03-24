Oath Keepers’ son emerges from traumatic childhood to tell his own story in a long shot election bid

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — The eldest son of one of America’s most infamous seditionists is building a new life since breaking from his father’s control. Dakota Adams is juggling work, college classes, volunteer firefighting and now a campaign for Montana’s Legislature. Adams knows it won’t be easy running as a Democrat in the deep red northwestern corner of Montana. But the son of Stewart Rhodes, who founded the Oath Keepers, says he might be able to persuade people who are sympathetic to extremist groups to see things differently. Rhodes is serving an 18-year prison term for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Rhodes, through his lawyer, declined to comment about his son.

