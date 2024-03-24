Skip to Content
News

Fire crews battling multiple house fires in northeast Colorado Springs

CSFD
By
Updated
today at 1:27 PM
Published 12:57 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is currently battling flames and smoke from 2 houses on fire.

At 12:39 p.m. CSFD said they were working to put out a fire at a single family residence of off Vista Del Tierra Drive.

Shortly after, they said a second alarm was called due to a second home on fire.

As they continue to battle, CSFD says a third alarm has been ordered to assist.

KRDO13 is on scene working to get more information.

We will update this article as we learn more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content