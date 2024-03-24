Brazilian teen sensation Endrick breaks records with winning goal against England

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Teen sensation Endrick scored the winning goal as Brazil beat England on Saturday, putting him into the record books and alongside some of the greats of the Seleção.

Endrick came off the bench midway through the second half before tapping home from close range in the 80th minute for his first international goal and to give Brazil a 1-0 victory at Wembley Stadium in London.

He almost had another goal in the dying moments of the game but was denied by England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

At 17 years and 246 days old, Endrick became the youngest male player to score an international goal at Wembley – coined the ‘home of football.’

He also became the youngest player to score for Brazil since the team’s iconic striker Ronaldo Nazario in 1994. Ronaldo – nicknamed O Fenômeno – is considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time and won the World Cup twice with Brazil. He is also a player with whom Endrick has drawn comparisons due to their playing styles.

“It’s a unique feeling. I’m still processing it,” Endrick told Brazil’s Globo television afterwards, per Reuters. “I’m not much of a crier, I’m holding back, but it’s something unique and I’m very happy.”

Endrick is the latest product in Brazil’s long line of talent production and is being tipped for the top of the game.

Spanish giant Real Madrid announced in December 2022 it had reached an agreement with Endrick to join the club when he turns 18 in July this year in a deal worth €70 million ($74.77 million).

He broke through at Brazilian side Palmeiras, playing just 307 senior minutes before signing for Real Madrid, and has continued to play for the São Paulo-based club while he waits to move to Spain.

Endrick became the youngest player to make his debut and score for Palmeiras, as well as becoming the only player in club history to have picked up trophies at every age level.

His eye-catching performances earned him a first call up to the Brazil national team in November last year, and Saturday’s appearance was already his third cap for team.

“In the stadium where Pelé never managed to play … Endrick with his first international goal and a winning goal against England,” South American football expert Tim Vickery told BBC Radio 5 Live afterwards.

“He comes off the pitch and talks to the Brazilian media about Bobby Charlton. The kid is a prodigy.”

Endrick’s goal against England was an important one too, with it giving new Brazil manager Dorival Júnior his first victory in his debut in the role.

Dorival Júnior gave five debuts to players in his starting 11 and his side created the best chances throughout the game, with Lucas Paquetá hitting the post in the 35th minute.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.