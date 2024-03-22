Rep. Mike Gallagher to leave Congress in April, giving GOP an even narrower majority

By Melanie Zanona and Haley Talbot, CNN

GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin will resign from Congress early, handing another blow to Speaker Mike Johnson and his razor thin Republican majority.

In a statement, Gallagher confirmed he will resign effective April 19.

Gallagher did not include a reason for stepping down but said he came to the decision after “conversations with my family.”

The House already has three vacancies – left by two Republicans and one Democrat – and Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado has said he will leave Congress after this week.

Once Buck and Gallagher leave, Johnson will be down to a 217-to-213 majority, meaning Republicans will only be able to lose one vote with full attendance and still be able to pass legislation.

NBC News first reported the news of Gallagher’s decision.

Gallagher is chairman of the high-profile Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

“I’ve worked closely with House Republican leadership on this timeline and look forward to seeing Speaker Johnson appoint a new chair to carry out the important mission of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party,” Gallagher said in his statement.

