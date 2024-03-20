District 70 superintendent says they’re considering a ballot measure to help fix needed repairs

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Wednesday, District 70 Superintendent, Ronda Rein, told KRDO13 they're considering a ballot measure to increase the mil levy.

Rein said they desperately need the extra seven million dollar funding to help with much-needed upgrades and capital improvements.

Rein said Pueblo County High School is facing major sewage problems that could possibly close the school. Prairie Winds Elementary School and Cedar Ridge Elementary School are also facing critical sewage problems. She said she believes increasing the mil levy is the best way to fundraise to solve these problems.

Other schools in the area are also facing issues with their roofs leaking. Rein said the hailstorms in Colorado have caused major damage to Pueblo County High School's roof as well as several other schools in the county. The possible tax increase would also help with other improvements/upgrades within the schools.

Rein said the district desperately needs voters to approve a mil levy override this Fall.

"We're not looking to build new schools. We want to maintain what we already have," said Rein.

If voters passed the new mil levy override request, it would cost a taxpayer an extra eight dollars and 26 cents per month on the average 350,000 home. In return, the school district would get about 7 million dollars for repairs.

While Superintendent Rein acknowledges that nobody likes a tax increase, she said it's needed to help with these upgrades.

"We need to continue to make sure that we're investing in these schools so that we don't have to close them so that we can keep them being competitive and we keep kids wanting to come to them," said Rein.

On Wednesday, March 13, a survey was sent out to families in District 70, asking if they would support a tax increase to help with much-needed improvements. The survey will continue taking in feedback until Sunday, March 24. If you need a link to the survey, click here.