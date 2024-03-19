Mayor says Pueblo Rescue mission is in breach of contract

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham told KRDO13 Tuesday that the Pueblo Rescue Mission has not been housing people at the Porchlight Warming Shelter since Thanksgiving. She went on to say that the shelter is in breach of its contract.

"I was always under the impression that they were sheltering people. I had no idea that they had not been sheltering until they came to my office and told me," said Graham.

Graham claims they had a broken sewer line and were unable to house people because there were no bathroom facilities.

Prior to this, the rescue mission was struggling with limited capacity and would often fill up on harsh winter nights. That's when the city bought the new building at a cost of nearly $400,000.

"It just breaks my heart that they're they're out here freezing," said Pastor Paul Montoya, a homeless advocate in Pueblo

Montoya said he's upset that the rescue mission has allegedly failed to hold up its end of the bargain.

"It's really heartbreaking. I was getting calls at 11:30, 12:30 at night [saying] Pastor Paul, can you tell me if you have anywhere where we can go? I say I don't. The rescue mission is not open, buddy. I don't know where you can go," said Montoya.

As for what happens next, the mayor says the Pueblo Rescue Mission doesn't have the money to fix the sewer line. So now, the city is asking them to surrender the deed to the building.

"We're hoping that they just sign the deed over and we don't have to go to a court, essentially so we don't have to cost them any more money or the city," said Graham.

Mayor Graham told KRDO13 that the city is planning on stepping in to fix the sewer line but it's not yet clear when the shelter might be able to open.

KRDO13 reached out to the Pueblo Rescue Mission but has not received a response.