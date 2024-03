Mild temperatures through the end of the work week.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper-50s to the upper-60s across the plains.

TONIGHT: Clear and coo overnight with Wednesday morning lows dipping into the low and mid-30s.

EXTENDED: Mild for the first day of Spring with a few isolated afternoon showers. Highs will max out in the mid and upper-60s. Changes coming for the second half of the weekend with a chance for rain and snow Sunday night and Monday.