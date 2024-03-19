First of 6 Mississippi ex-officers sentenced to 20 years for torturing 2 Black men: ‘I’m so sorry … I hate myself for it’

By Emma Tucker, Ryan Young, Jade Gordon and Shawn Nottingham, CNN

Jackson, Mississippi (CNN) — Hunter Elward, a former Mississippi sheriff’s deputy who faced the most serious of federal charges against him and five other officers in the torture of two Black men last year, was sentenced to 20 years in priso﻿n in a highly emotional hearing Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty in August to federal charges of discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, conspiracy against rights, deprivation of rights under color of law, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and obstruction of justice related to the January 2023 incident.

In a lawsuit, the victims – Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker – alleged the officers illegally entered their home and handcuffed, kicked, waterboarded and tased them and attempted to sexually assault them over nearly two hours before one of the deputies put a gun in Jenkins’ mouth and shot him.

Some of the officers called themselves “The Goon Squad” because of their willingness to use excessive force and not report it, federal prosecutors said.

Elward addressed the victims directly in court during his sentencing hearing.

“I’m so sorry,” the disgraced former officer said. “I don’t want to get too personal with you, Michael. There’s no telling what you’ve seen. I’m so sorry that I caused that. I hate myself for it. I hate that I gave you that. I accept all responsibility.”

Jenkins nodded. Parker stood up and replied: “We forgive you, man.”

‘I fear I will be attacked again and even killed’

Elward was sentenced in Jackson before Southern District of Mississippi US District Court Judge Tom Lee.

Elward also pleaded guilty in August to state charges of conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice, home invasion and aggravated assault. He awaits sentencing on the state charges.

During a victim’s impact statement read by his attorney, Parker said he believes the crime will haunt him forever.

“The very bad actions of the Rankin County ‘Goon Squad’ severely impacted me and left a scar on me forever,” Parker’s statement said, as read by attorney Malik Shabazz. “I don’t know if I will ever be able to sleep at night. I fear I will be attacked again and even killed.”

Shabazz also read a statement from Jenkins, who said, “I don’t think I’ll ever be the person I was.”

“I never thought a night hanging out with friends would almost cost me my life,” Jenkins’ statement said. “I’m hurt, I’m broken. They tried to take my manhood from me.”

More sentencing to come

Details of the January 24, 2023, incident in Braxton, just southeast of Jackson, came to light after Parker and Jenkins – both of whom are Black – filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in June.

Many of the claims were later borne out by federal prosecutors in August as the six former Mississippi officers pleaded guilty to a combined 13 felonies in connection with the torture and abuse of the two men.

Elward, along with fellow former Rankin County sheriff’s deputies Brett McAlpin, Christian Dedmon, Daniel Opdyke and Jeffrey Middleton, as well as former Richland Police Department officer Joshua Hartfield, pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy against rights, deprivation of rights under color of law, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and obstruction of justice related to the incident.

Middleton will be sentenced on Tuesday afternoon. Dedmon and Opdyke will be sentenced Wednesday and Hartfield and McAlpin on Thursday. Federal prosecutors are seeking the maximum sentences for the officers.

McAlpin, Middleton, Dedmon, Opdyke and Hartfield each face up to 20 years in prison.

‘The day of justice has finally come’

Parker and Jenkins, their families and their attorneys told reporters Monday they hoped for the maximum sentences for all six officers, whose actions both victims say were motivated by their race.

“The day of justice has finally come for the Rankin County ‘Goon Squad,’” Shabazz said. “It’s an important day, not only for Mississippi, but it’s an important day for accountability, for police brutality all across America.”

The case – rife with shocking details – comes as police use of force, particularly against people of color, remains under scrutiny nationwide.

The deputies, “in their repeated use of racial slurs in the course of their violent acts, were oppressive and hateful against their African-American victims,” the lawsuit says. “Defendants were motivated on the basis of race and the color of the skin of the persons they assaulted.”

Shabazz said during Monday’s news conference their civil rights litigation is ongoing and the issues raised in the lawsuit “have not been resolved.”

The six former officers also pleaded guilty to state charges against them stemming from the January 2023 incident and await sentencing on those counts. Each was charged with conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice, according to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

Dedmon was also charged with home invasion and Elward with home invasion and aggravated assault. McAlpin, Middleton, Opdyke and Hartfield were also charged with first-degree obstruction of justice. They await sentencing on the state charges.

What we know about the other victim’s case

New details are emerging about another disturbing case that several of the ex-officers have also pleaded guilty to.

Dedmon, Elward and Opdyke, pleaded guilty in federal court to felonies related to a separate incident in December 2022, according to the Justice Department.

On Tuesday, Elward was sentenced for a federal charge of deprivation of rights under the color of law related to the December 2022 incident. The other two former officers are expected to be sentenced this week.

The three former deputies pleaded guilty to the incident involving a person referred to as “A.S.” in court documents.

The victim has been identified as Alan Schmidt, according to The New York Times, who spoke with the man. Schmidt told the Times the then-deputies pulled him over in December 2022 for an expired tag, only to accuse him of stealing tools.

Schmidt told the Times the “Goon Squad” members assaulted him, beat him and tased him. He said one deputy rubbed his genital and buttocks against his head.

The three ex-officers accused in Schmidt’s case –Christian Dedmon, Elward and Opdyke – have all pleaded guilty to deprivation of rights under color or law. They entered plea agreements last July.

Dedmon pleaded to two additional charges related to the incident, including discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence and a second count of deprivation of rights.

The deprivation of rights charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, according to court documents. The firearms charge carries a minimum 10-year sentence.

Court documents reviewed by CNN also say “Dedmon discharged a firearm in close proximity to A.S. for the purpose of scaring and coercing a confession.”

A statement from Schmidt is expected to be read during sentencing hearings for the “Goon Squad,” the Times reported.

