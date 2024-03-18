Gradually warmer this week

Quiet and warming weather the next several days... with a few scattered snow showers in the mountains.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies and a pleasant start to the work week with slightly below average temperatures. COS 52. PUB 57.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cold overnight. COS 30. PUB 30.

EXTENDED: A few snow showers in the mountains can be expected Tuesday afternoon and evening... while we'll see partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures across the plains with highs in the 60s and 70s. We'll continue to warm through Saturday. Our next storm system will bring snow to the mountains starting this weekend with chance for rain and snow showers for Colorado Springs and Pueble Sunday and Monday.