Skip to Content
News

Pikes Peak records over 3 feet of snow at entrance and over 4 feet further along highway

Pikes Peak America's Mountain
By
Published 4:31 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak is recording feet of snow at both their gateway entrance and along the Pikes Peak Highway.

According to a Pikes Peak post on X, crews measured 38 inches at the Gateway and 49 inches seven miles up the highway.

Crews say they expect 4-5 feet of snow from the seventh mile to the summit, but they say they're still trying to confirm official measurements.

Pikes Peak opens and closes depending on weather conditions. If you have a trip planned sometime in the next few weeks, you're encouraged to call 719-385-7325 for information on accessibility and weather and road conditions.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Annabelle Childers

Annabelle is a reporter for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content