Pikes Peak records over 3 feet of snow at entrance and over 4 feet further along highway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak is recording feet of snow at both their gateway entrance and along the Pikes Peak Highway.

According to a Pikes Peak post on X, crews measured 38 inches at the Gateway and 49 inches seven miles up the highway.

Crews say they expect 4-5 feet of snow from the seventh mile to the summit, but they say they're still trying to confirm official measurements.

Pikes Peak opens and closes depending on weather conditions. If you have a trip planned sometime in the next few weeks, you're encouraged to call 719-385-7325 for information on accessibility and weather and road conditions.