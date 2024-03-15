Realtor settlement on commission-fixing could create seismic changes in how Americans buy homes

By Anna Bahney, CNN

Washington, DC (CNN) — The 6% commission, a standard in home purchase transactions, is no more.

In a sweeping move expected to reduce the cost of buying and selling a home, the National Association of Realtors announced Friday a settlement of landmark antitrust lawsuits by agreeing to pay $418 million in damages and eliminating rules on commissions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

