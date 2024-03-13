Colorado Springs officials invite the public to ‘State of the Community’ presentation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is invited to attend a 'State of the Community' presentation today, March 13. This meeting is the first of three hosted by at-large council members David Leinweber and Brian Risley.

Together they plan to highlight a wide variety of topics including public safety, economic vitality, affordability, and quality of life. During their discussion, public participation will be encouraged to help better shape the future of our city.

Tonight's meeting will run from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at FH Beerworks at 2490 North Powers Boulevard. The next meeting will be held at Red Leg Brewing Company at 2323 Garden of the Gods Road on April 3. The location for the third meeting has not been announced at this point but will be on April 13.