Federal jury convicts Pueblo man on drug trafficking and firearms charges

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - A federal jury in Denver has found a repeat offender from Pueblo guilty on multiple drug trafficking and firearms charges.

RELATED: Pueblo sex offender out on bond for attempted murder now faces federal drug-related charges

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, 46-year-old Timothy Martinez was found guilty on Thursday, March 7, of one count of possession of methamphetamine with an intent to distribute, one count of possession of para-flurofentanyl with an intent to distribute, one count of carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), it was established during the trial that Martinez was well known to the Pueblo Police Department. The DOJ said when Martinez was arrested in July of 2023 on an unrelated warrant, officers found a loaded semiautomatic handgun, fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, other drugs, and various types of ammunition.

Martinez, who is a sex offender, has prior felony convictions for aggravated battery, sex assault, failure to register as a sex offender, trespassing, domestic violence, controlled substance possession, and possession of a controlled substance with an intent to distribute, according to the DOJ.