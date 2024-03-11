Skip to Content
Warm temps to start the work week

By
Published 7:24 AM

Partly cloudy and mild the next two days... rain and snow by Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: A very pleasant Monday on tap with highs in the 60s and 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly overnight with morning lows in the mid-30s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and warm again Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper-60s. Rain and snow showers are likely on Wednesday before switching to snow Wednesday night. Accumulating snow will be possible across the area through Thursday. Cool temperatures ahead for the weekend. 

Chris Larson

