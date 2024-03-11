Warm temps to start the work week

Partly cloudy and mild the next two days... rain and snow by Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: A very pleasant Monday on tap with highs in the 60s and 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly overnight with morning lows in the mid-30s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and warm again Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper-60s. Rain and snow showers are likely on Wednesday before switching to snow Wednesday night. Accumulating snow will be possible across the area through Thursday. Cool temperatures ahead for the weekend.