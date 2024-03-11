Pueblo PD investigating Sunday shooting on east side of town

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday on the east side of the city.

According to the PPD, officers responded to the 300 block of N. Glendale Ave. just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 10. They found an adult male with a gunshot wound at the scene.

The PPD said the victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and then taken to a Colorado Springs hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and information is limited at this time. The PPD asks that anyone with information on this shooting contact them at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Jeff Shay at (719) 553-2445. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719- 542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.