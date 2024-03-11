Skip to Content
News

Manitou Springs residents asked to conserve water until emergency repairs are completed

KRDO
By
Published 3:49 PM

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Manitou Springs' Public Works Department is performing an emergency water main repair on Puma Path Monday.

The city said aging infrastructure around a fire hydrant was being replaced when the system failed and immediately caused flooding into the stormwater drainage system. As a result, public works crews have shut off water valves from the main water tank to gain access to the origin of the leak. 

According to the city, this issue has created a water disruption for all Manitou Springs water users. For this reason, the City is urging its residents and businesses to conserve as much water as possible.

The city is advising residents do the following:

  • Turn off sprinklers.
  • Do not wash sidewalks, cars, etc. with water.
  • Avoid laundry, dishwashing, showers, etc.
  • Do not use water for anything but necessary activities.

The city said there is currently no estimated time of water restoration.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content