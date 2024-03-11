Manitou Springs residents asked to conserve water until emergency repairs are completed

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Manitou Springs' Public Works Department is performing an emergency water main repair on Puma Path Monday.

The city said aging infrastructure around a fire hydrant was being replaced when the system failed and immediately caused flooding into the stormwater drainage system. As a result, public works crews have shut off water valves from the main water tank to gain access to the origin of the leak.

According to the city, this issue has created a water disruption for all Manitou Springs water users. For this reason, the City is urging its residents and businesses to conserve as much water as possible.

The city is advising residents do the following:

Turn off sprinklers.

Do not wash sidewalks, cars, etc. with water.

Avoid laundry, dishwashing, showers, etc.

Do not use water for anything but necessary activities.

The city said there is currently no estimated time of water restoration.