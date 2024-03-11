$150,000 reward out for Colorado Springs man who robbed postal worker at gunpoint

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department says that on Saturday, March 9, a man robbed a postal worker near Teal Ct. and Mallard Dr.

The suspect is described as a young, black male wearing a black hoodie and grey pants. He is slim, weighing approximately 160 lbs, and is 6' tall.

The United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is now offering a $150,000 reward for any information leading up to his arrest.

According to USPIS, the man allegedly approached the postal worker while he was loading a community mailbox and robbed him at gunpoint, taking various keys at around 10:54 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 877-876-2455 and reference case #4267547-ROBB if they witnessed Saturday afternoon's incident to be eligible for the reward.