Third-party movement No Labels says it will field a 2024 presidential ticket

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The third-party presidential movement No Labels has decided to field a presidential candidate in the 2024 election. Friday’s decision comes after months of weighing the launch of a so-called “unity ticket” and discussions with several prospects. The group says delegates voted in favor of moving forward during an online convention of 800 of them from every state. No Labels was not expected to name its presidential and vice presidential nominees Friday. Instead, strategists are expecting to debut a formal process late next week for potential candidates who would be selected in the coming weeks.

