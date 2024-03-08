Nichushkin returns to lineup for Avalanche after receiving care from player assistance program

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar says Valeri Nichushkin will return to the lineup Friday against Minnesota after receiving care through the player assistance program. It will be Nichushkin’s first game since Jan. 10. The 28-year-old Russian became the second Colorado player to take part in the joint league-union program this season after defenseman Samuel Girard. Nichushkin has 22 goals and 20 assists in 40 games this season. It will be the 499th regular season game of his career Friday. The Avalanche will have a new look against the Wild after acquiring forwards Casey Mittelstadt, Yakov Trenin and Brandon Duhaime, along with defenseman Sean Walker, in deals before the trade deadline.

