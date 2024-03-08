Skip to Content
GOP Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana says he is not running for reelection

Rep. Matt Rosendale speaks at a news conference outside the US Capitol Building on July 25
Rep. Matt Rosendale speaks at a news conference outside the US Capitol Building on July 25
today at 11:18 AM
By Melanie Zanona and Haley Talbot, CNN

Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana announced Friday he is not seeking reelection to his US House seat, citing “defamatory rumors.”

Rosendale briefly ran for the Republican nomination for a US Senate seat in the state, but dropped out after one week when former President Donald Trump endorsed retired Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy.

On February 28, Rosendale said he would run for his House seat again but has now decided not to seek reelection.

Rosendale said that he had sought help from law enforcement following death threats, as well as “false and defamatory rumors against me and my family,” following his reentry into the US House race.

“The current attacks have made it impossible for me to focus on my work to serve you,” Rosendale said in his statement. “So, in the best interest of my family and the community, I am withdrawing from the House race and will not be seeking office.”

This story has been updated with additional developments.

