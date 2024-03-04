Emily Blunt’s proud parents are hoping to be her Oscar dates

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Nobody is more proud of Oscar-nominee Emily Blunt than her parents, Oliver and Joanna Blunt, and the “Oppenheimer” star hopes to make sure they’re by her side for her big night.

“I’m going to bring John [Krasinski] and I’m hoping my parents, who are sort of angling for it,” Blunt said in an interview with People published on Monday, adding that the Oscars fall on the same weekend as her dad’s birthday.

Blunt is nominated for supporting actress for her performance in “Oppenheimer” as Kitty Oppenheimer, the wife of Cillian Murphy’s Robert J. Oppenheimer. It’s her first-ever Oscar nomination.

Her parents previously accompanied their daughter to the BAFTA Awards in London earlier this month, where she was also nominated for supporting actress for her performance in the film.

As for the two young daughters she shares with Krasinski, Blunt says they’re likely missing out on attending Sunday’s festivities. They may, however, be allowed to “stay up and watch it” from home.

“Oppenheimer” earned a total of 13 nods, including best picture, and leads the pack of this year’s nominees as the film with the most nominations. Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. were also nominated for lead actor and supporting actor, respectively.

Blunt said she’s immensely grateful for the friendship she’s formed with her co-stars, whom often refer to each other as “Oppenhomies.”

“I’m just happy we have each other. I feel like we’ve been such a little gang of this Oppenheimer ride, which seems to be forever lasting and extends beyond what any of us dreamt of,” she gushed.

Blunt also earned Golden Globe, Critics Choice and SAG Award nominations for her performance in the war-era blockbuster.

The 2024 Academy Awards will air on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel returning to host.

