Philippine and Chinese boats collide in their latest confrontation over a South China Sea shoal

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Chinese and Philippine coast guard vessels have collided in the South China Sea in the two nations’ latest confrontation over a disputed shoal. A Philippine official said the Chinese coast guard ships blocked the Philippine vessels and executed dangerous maneuvers that resulted in a minor collision Tuesday. A military spokesman said one of the Philippine ships was hit by a water cannon blast. The Chinese coast guard said it took measures against Philippine ships that illegally intruded into the waters adjacent to Second Thomas Shoal and that a Philippine ship deliberately rammed a Chinese vessel, causing a minor scratch. South China Sea disputes are expected to be discussed at a Southeast Asian nations’ summit this week.

