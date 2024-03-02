Train derailment leaves cars on riverbank or in water; no injuries, hazardous materials reported

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a train derailment in eastern Pennsylvania has left some railroad cars along a riverbank and at least one partially in the river itself. Dispatchers in Northampton County say the derailment was reported at 7:14 a.m. Saturday morning in Lower Saucon Township. Authorities said it was unclear how many cars were involved but no injuries or hazardous materials were reported. The Nancy Run Fire Company posted pictures showing a number of railroad cars scattered along the riverbank and at least one partially in the water. Norfolk Southern said its crews and contractors were at the scene assessing the situation.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.