Russian drone strike on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa kills 3

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Three people were killed when a Russian drone hit an apartment block in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa overnight, regional Gov. Oleh Kiper said Saturday morning. A further eight people sustained injuries. Across the country, air defense shot down 14 of 17 drones launched against Ukraine, according to the country’s Armed Forces. In Russia, a drone crashed into an apartment building in St. Petersburg Saturday morning, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. Six people received medical help after the explosion rocked the building, the agency said, citing the press service of the city’s health care committee.

