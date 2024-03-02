Israeli strikes kill 7 Hezbollah members in south Lebanon

SIDON, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanese officials and media say an Israeli drone strike hit a car in south Lebanon and killed three Hezbollah members. Another four Hezbollah members were reported killed in a strike on a house in the town of Ramia overnight. Hezbollah announced the deaths of seven of its fighters Saturday but did not specify when and where they were killed. The Israeli military said in a statement that it had struck a vehicle in southern Lebanon in which a number of “terrorists who launched rockets into Israeli territory were driving.” It said the militants operated under the Imam Hossein Division, which is affiliated with Iran and operates under Hezbollah.

