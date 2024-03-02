2 races, including crowded chief justice campaign, could push Arkansas court further to the right
By ANDREW DeMILLO
Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two races for the Arkansas Supreme Court could push a court that’s been targeted by outside conservative groups even further to the right. Three sitting justices and a former state legislator are running for chief justice in the nonpartisan election, while another justice is running against a circuit judge for another seat. The elections come as the court could play a major role in legal fights over abortion rights, the prison system and other issues. They could also hand Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders two new appointments to the seven-member panel.