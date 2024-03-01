California authorizes expansion of Waymo’s driverless car services to LA, SF peninsula
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California regulators have authorized Waymo to expand services of its fleet of robotaxis into Los Angeles and to cities on the peninsula south of San Francisco. The California Public Utilities Commission approved Waymo’s application for the expansion of its self-driving taxi operations beyond San Francisco starting Friday. The company owned by Google parent Alphabet Inc. has also been operating the service in Phoenix since 2020. In a social media post, Waymo called the commission’s approval a vote of confidence in its operations.