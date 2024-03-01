The Air Academy girls basketball team advances to the Class 5A Final Four
The Air Academy girls basketball team defeated Frederick 45-39 to advance to the Class 5A Final Four.
The Air Academy girls basketball team defeated Frederick 45-39 to advance to the Class 5A Final Four.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.