Suspended Heat big man Thomas Bryant receives championship ring from Nuggets, then leaves arena

DENVER (AP) — Suspended Miami Heat center Thomas Bryant received a group hug from his former Denver teammates and a glittering championship ring before promptly leaving the arena. After all, rules are rules. The NBA made an allowance for Bryant to be on hand before the game because it was the Heat’s only visit this season to Denver. Suspended players are typically not allowed to be present at the arena on game nights. The Nuggets rolled out the red carpet for Bryant, who was with the team last June when they beat the Heat in five games to capture the franchise’s first NBA title.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.