Cybersecurity company plans to add over 100 six-figure jobs in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Invictus International will expand into the Colorado Springs marketplace and offer 130 jobs over ten years with an average salary of $166,000.

According to Chief Executive Officer Jim Kelly, the expansion allows them to more closely collaborate with military partners and leverage the military talent pool in the region.

Founded by military veterans, Invictus International is a cyber operations, engineering, and applied research company focused on providing solutions to national security systems and assessing vulnerabilities to those systems, among other things.

The company already has five active job listings, all with listed preferred Department of Defense experience. The location, according to a spokesperson for the company, is strategic, given the wide array of military personnel and defense bases in the city.

"Today, we stand on the precipice of a new endeavor as we announce the expansion into the vibrant city of Colorado Springs. This decision was not made lightly, but with careful consideration of the rich military heritage in the spirit and strategic significance of the region, one that truly rose to the top as we assessed many of the competitive locations for growth," Kelly said.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade came to the opening ceremony announcing his excitement for the company's expansion into the city.

"Thank you for the promise of Invictus in Colorado Springs. It is an investment in our local residents. The promise of Invictus in Colorado Springs signifies economic prosperity. The promise of Invictus in Colorado Springs is a testament to our welcoming business environment, our talented workforce, and a world-class quality of life," Mayor Mobolade said.

According to a spokesperson for the company, the new location has not been established yet.