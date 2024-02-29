Alabama Sen. Katie Britt will deliver GOP response to State of the Union address

By Kristin Wilson and Kaanita Iyer, CNN

(CNN) — Alabama Sen. Katie Britt will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s upcoming State of the Union address, according to the House speaker’s office.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Thursday that Britt will deliver the response on March 7, shortly after Biden’s remarks before a joint session of Congress. The GOP leaders touted Britt as a leading voice in a new generation of Republican lawmakers.

“Senator Katie Britt is an unapologetic optimist, and as one of our nation’s youngest Senators, she’s wasted no time becoming a leading voice in the fight to secure a stronger American future and leave years of Washington Democrats’ failures behind,” McConnell said in a statement.

Britt made history with her win in 2022, becoming the first woman elected to the Senate from Alabama. She succeeded retiring Republican Sen. Richard Shelby, whom she previously served as chief of staff.

Britt said she was “grateful” for the opportunity to deliver the response, adding in a post on X that she will “outline the Republican vision to secure the American Dream for generations to come.”

She said in a separate statement that she is excited to bring the

“critical” perspective of parents and families “front and center.”

“There is no doubt that President Biden’s failed presidency has made America weaker and more vulnerable at every turn,” Britt added. “At this decisive moment in our country’s history, it’s time for the next generation to step up and preserve the American Dream for our children and our grandchildren.”

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the GOP response last year.

