Surge in Wendy’s complaints exposes limits to consumer tolerance of unstable prices

NEW YORK (AP) — A social media backlash to media reports that said fast-food chain Wendy’s had plans to increase menu prices during its busiest hours shows a limit to where, when and for what U.S. consumers will trade more cash for convenience. While customers may be willing to pay more for a hotel room during peak vacation times or to fork out more for a rush hour Uber ride, it looks like a Dave’s Double Combo or a Frosty won’t make the cut. Wendy’s clarified its intentions on Wednesday. The company said it planned to test “dynamic pricing” that benefited customers and not “surge pricing” practices that charge more during times of peak demand.

