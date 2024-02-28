Paris City Hall says no Olympic Games policing plans were lost in theft of a worker’s computer gear
PARIS (AP) — Paris City Hall says no policing plans for the Olympic Games were stolen from one of its workers who reported a theft of their computer equipment. City Hall said in a statement Wednesday that “initial checks established that the worker didn’t possess any information relating to the organization and deployment of law enforcement during the Olympic and Paralympic Games.” Broadcaster BFMTV first reported Tuesday evening that a computer and USB keys containing Olympic Games security plans for Paris City Hall were stolen aboard a train. In a city repeatedly hit by deadly extremist attacks, security is the biggest challenge for Paris Games organizers.