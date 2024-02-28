Driver identified in fatal single-car crash on East Pikes Peak Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On February 23, 2024, the El Paso County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy on the deceased driver and identified him as 33-year-old Cory Roberts.

On February 23, 2024, Colorado Springs Police were dispatched to a single-car crash in the 2500 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue. Officers discovered that car was traveling westbound when it left the roadway and struck a retaining wall.

According to Colorado Springs Police, medical personnel on-scene performed life-saving measures, but the Roberts died on the scene due to his injuries. Due to the nature of the crash, the Major Crash Team was notified, responded to the scene, and assumed the investigation.

According to Colorado Springs Police, this is the 10th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 8 traffic fatalities. In the past 365 days, there have been 52 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.