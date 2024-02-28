Skip to Content
News

Driver identified in fatal single-car crash on East Pikes Peak Avenue

MGN
By
Updated
today at 3:02 PM
Published 3:01 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On February 23, 2024, the El Paso County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy on the deceased driver and identified him as 33-year-old Cory Roberts.

On February 23, 2024, Colorado Springs Police were dispatched to a single-car crash in the 2500 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue. Officers discovered that car was traveling westbound when it left the roadway and struck a retaining wall.

According to Colorado Springs Police, medical personnel on-scene performed life-saving measures, but the Roberts died on the scene due to his injuries. Due to the nature of the crash, the Major Crash Team was notified, responded to the scene, and assumed the investigation.

According to Colorado Springs Police, this is the 10th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 8 traffic fatalities. In the past 365 days, there have been 52 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alexander Brunet

Alex is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content