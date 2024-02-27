A quarter of Gaza’s population is one step from famine and aid trucks are looted, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — At least one quarter of Gaza’s population – 576,000 people – are one step away from famine and virtually the entire population desperately needs food resulting in aid trucks being shot at, looted and overwhelmed by hungry people, top U.N. officials say. The officials from the U.N. humanitarian office and the U.N.’s food and agriculture organizations painted a dire picture Tuesday of all 2.3 million people in Gaza facing crisis levels of food insecurity or worse, and civil order breaking down especially in the north where food and other humanitarian supplies are scarce. U.N. humanitarian coordinator Ramesh Ramasingham told the U.N. Security Council that “there is every possibility for further deterioration.”

