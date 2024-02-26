Effort to have guardian appointed for Houston Texans owner dropped after son ends lawsuit

HOUSTON (AP) — A lawsuit filed by one of the sons of the owner of the Houston Texans that had sought to have her declared incapacitated and have a guardian appointed for her has been dropped. Robert Cary McNair Jr. had alleged the abilities of his mother, Janice McNair, to conduct business had been affected by a stroke she had in January 2022. Other members of her family had pushed back on those claims. On Monday, lawyers for Cary McNair, along with others involved in the case, agreed to jointly drop the lawsuit. An attorney for Cary McNair told the Houston Chronicle the family had made the joint decision to address these issues privately.

