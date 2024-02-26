Biden and Trump to visit US-Mexico border on same day this week

By Priscilla Alvarez and MJ Lee, CNN

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden is set to make a rare trip to the US-Mexico border, setting up a split screen with 2024 rival former President Donald Trump, who has made Biden’s handling of immigration a centerpiece of his reelection effort.

Trump is also expected to give remarks at Eagle Pass on Thursday, according to a source familiar with his plans.

Biden’s visit comes as he considers sweeping executive action to restrict migrants’ ability to seek asylum at the US southern border if they crossed illegally. Biden has repeatedly lambasted congressional Republicans for failing to pass a bipartisan compromise spending package that included significant concessions on border policy.

Biden has previously visited the border once as president, traveling to El Paso, Texas, in January 2023, where he visited a migrant respite center but did not appear to see or meet with migrants.

